Nucleus Vision Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.56 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $237,027.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bittrex, Koinex and CoinBene. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00043004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00301126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00029690 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.18 or 0.02069209 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,169,080 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BITBOX, Bitbns, Zebpay, CoinBene, WazirX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bitrue, Bittrex, Huobi, Upbit, Binance and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.