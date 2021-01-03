NULS (NULS) Tops One Day Volume of $13.40 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, NULS has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $22.04 million and $13.40 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000668 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00030627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00125791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.06 or 0.00549466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00145933 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 80.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00267250 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019014 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.