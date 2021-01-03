Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.44. 168,238 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 123,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.