Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Trading Up 0.9%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.88. Approximately 486,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 332,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 125,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BXMX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

