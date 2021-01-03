nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $517.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to post $517.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $509.90 million to $525.90 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $566.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $80,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,660,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,319,000 after purchasing an additional 810,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,847,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,967,000 after buying an additional 179,085 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,406,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,534,000 after buying an additional 518,480 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,269,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,247,000 after buying an additional 598,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,923,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,024,000 after buying an additional 371,964 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,889. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

