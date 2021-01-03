NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $29.96 on Top Exchanges

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 31.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 71.4% higher against the dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $29.96 or 0.00090256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $173.80 million and approximately $21.14 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00031539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00124969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.15 or 0.00542735 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00144979 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00266943 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019503 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00051070 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 6,707,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,801,350 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.