Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) versus Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Head to Head Comparison

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oak Ridge Financial Services and Heartland BancCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heartland BancCorp has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.63%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Risk & Volatility

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 12.94% N/A N/A Heartland BancCorp 18.76% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Heartland BancCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.03 million 1.40 $4.25 million N/A N/A Heartland BancCorp $59.26 million 2.79 $13.20 million $6.45 12.87

Heartland BancCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heartland BancCorp beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as auto, boat, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. As of May 15, 2020, it operated 19 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.