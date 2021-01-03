ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives $15.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OBSV. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ObsEva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:OBSV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 1,088,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). On average, analysts predict that ObsEva will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

