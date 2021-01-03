Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54.31 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $174.73 million and $54.31 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00124766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.24 or 0.00542395 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00144744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00266574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00050517 BTC.

Ocean Protocol was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

