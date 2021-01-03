Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OII has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.51.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

NYSE:OII opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $789.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.56. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $439.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.23 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at $235,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 542,652 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 157,806 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 197.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 84.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 550,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 252,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.