ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 10.3% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $18,810.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,016.18 or 1.00167242 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010750 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00041999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

