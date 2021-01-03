Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) vs. Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Head-To-Head Survey

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) and Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $151.39 million 1.96 $39.46 million $1.30 7.77 Franklin Financial Services $57.50 million 2.06 $6.13 million N/A N/A

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 21.03% 14.06% 1.42% Franklin Financial Services 9.93% 5.12% 0.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Old Second Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.91%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats Franklin Financial Services on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. In addition, the company provides safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. Further, it offers online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. The company operates through 29 banking centers in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and Will counties in Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, as well as custodial services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit facilities and fiduciary services. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Franklin Future Fund Inc., operates as a non-bank investment company that makes venture capital investments. It operates twenty-two community banking offices in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton, and Huntingdon counties in Pennsylvania. Franklin Financial Services Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

