OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.57

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.57 and traded as high as $40.55. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 5,030 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMVKY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.