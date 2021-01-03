Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OTRK. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ontrak from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.40.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ontrak by 151.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

