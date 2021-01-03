Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $711,991.73 and $261.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00043063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00305184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.64 or 0.02054774 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

