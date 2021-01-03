Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Trading Up 0.5%

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.33 and last traded at C$6.33. Approximately 625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.85. The company has a market cap of C$165.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

About Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B)

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

