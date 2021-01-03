Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) rose 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 79,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 131,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$76.85 million and a PE ratio of -7.33.

About Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM)

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,602 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

