Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

OXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:OXM opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

