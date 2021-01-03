PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Roth Capital downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,718 shares in the company, valued at $48,645,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 158.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PAR Technology by 26.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PAR Technology by 38.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PAR Technology by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 150,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,642. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.53.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $54.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

