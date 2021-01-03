Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Trading Up 11.6%

Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT) was up 11.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

About Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT)

Paragon Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments business activities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It provides various productivity enhancing material handling solutions, including complete systems, subsystem technologies, products, software, and services for automated material handling and order processing applications.

