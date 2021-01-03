Park National (NYSE:PRK) Trading 0.1% Higher

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.99 and last traded at $105.01. 41,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 85,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.95.

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National (NYSE:PRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Park National had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 22.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Park National’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Park National (NYSE:PRK)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.