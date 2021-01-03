Particl (PART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.33 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001955 BTC on popular exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $23,730.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Particl has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,742,699 coins and its circulating supply is 9,708,652 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

