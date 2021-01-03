Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Market Capitalization Tops $237.38 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00029310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00123469 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00172856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00514285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00268460 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00019089 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token launched on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

