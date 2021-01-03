PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.21 million, a PE ratio of -113.68 and a beta of 1.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $183,800.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,023 shares in the company, valued at $233,467.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 32.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 633,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154,227 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 35.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 90,367 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,643,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,025,000 after buying an additional 32,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

