PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of PNNT opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $309.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.63.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,568.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 20.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 158,587 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 119,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 933,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,377 shares during the last quarter. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

