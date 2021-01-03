Phala.Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.46 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $14.46 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00029202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00125501 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00175700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.54 or 0.00520935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00271543 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019414 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,163,325 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network.

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

Phala.Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

