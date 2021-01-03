Phore Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Phore has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $42,888.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002000 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,934,437 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.