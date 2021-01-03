Photon Reaches Market Cap of $60,339.86 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Photon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Photon has a total market capitalization of $60,339.86 and $24.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Photon has traded down 39% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,113.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $979.19 or 0.02957085 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.00484680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.12 or 0.01280802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.73 or 0.00431026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020379 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00182086 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Photon

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 37,591,012,340 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com.

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.