Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Sells $131,365.75 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 11,975 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $131,365.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,241.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

