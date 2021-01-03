Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $19.61 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 206.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 481,573 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,659,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 554,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 268,746 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 265,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

