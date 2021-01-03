Pillar (PLR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $26,950.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Pillar has a total market cap of $5.19 million and $26,950.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00290056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00029928 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $678.12 or 0.02059817 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

