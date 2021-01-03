PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.10

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $9.02. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 93,345 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 540,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 60,793 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,207 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,939 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

