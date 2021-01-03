Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $981,249.32 and $2,869.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00023991 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00271616 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00040729 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.63 or 0.01210365 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001479 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,258,716 coins and its circulating supply is 423,998,280 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

