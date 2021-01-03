PiplCoin Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $116,026.02 and approximately $4.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00028010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00121017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00169423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.02 or 0.00511978 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00263597 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003325 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

