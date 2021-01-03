Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. Plantronics posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on PLT shares. BidaskClub lowered Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

PLT traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,519. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after buying an additional 279,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,646,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,525,000 after acquiring an additional 151,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 141,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 834,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 185,267 shares in the last quarter.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

