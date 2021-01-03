PlayChip Hits Market Cap of $10.11 Million (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $294.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00044088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.09 or 0.00303369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011734 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PLA is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

