Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) CRO Sells $142,710.00 in Stock

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ross Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of Pluralsight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $241,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pluralsight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $22.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 392.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

PS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

