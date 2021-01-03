PlutusDeFi (PLT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.35 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlutusDeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00031049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00126686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.17 or 0.00540458 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00146971 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00270149 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00019529 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com.

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

