Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT.L) (LON:PCFT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $136.41

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT.L) (LON:PCFT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.41 and traded as high as $142.00. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT.L) shares last traded at $142.00, with a volume of 225,161 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. The company has a market cap of £174.58 million and a P/E ratio of -5.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.90.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT.L) Company Profile (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

