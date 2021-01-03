Polkadot (DOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.12 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.29 or 0.00031253 BTC on exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $9.22 billion and approximately $3.12 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 98.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00126765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.00524464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00147063 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00269082 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049419 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s total supply is 1,030,631,556 coins and its circulating supply is 896,573,793 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network.

Buying and Selling Polkadot

Polkadot can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

