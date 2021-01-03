Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $437.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.21.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $669,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.