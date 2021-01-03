Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) versus BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Head to Head Analysis

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 12.93% 9.31% 1.24% BankUnited 15.98% 7.25% 0.59%

Dividends

Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Premier Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Premier Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BankUnited has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Premier Financial and BankUnited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $186.04 million 4.61 $49.37 million $2.53 9.09 BankUnited $1.43 billion 2.25 $313.10 million $3.13 11.11

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BankUnited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Premier Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BankUnited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Premier Financial and BankUnited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 BankUnited 0 3 9 0 2.75

Premier Financial currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.87%. BankUnited has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.74%. Given Premier Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than BankUnited.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, agricultural loans, construction loans, SBA/USDA loans, and letters of credit; remote deposit, cash management, merchant, government banking, lockbox, ACH and check positive pay, and wire transfer services; investment products; and Internet and mobile banking services. It operates through 78 branches, 12 loan offices, and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania; and insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, SBA product offerings, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers ATMs, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 74 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

