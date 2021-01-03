Primecoin (XPM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $15,825.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,611,224 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

