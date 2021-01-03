PRiVCY Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $29,525.31 and approximately $22.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PRiVCY has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00064978 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.