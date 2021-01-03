Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) vs. 111 (NASDAQ:YI) Financial Review

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) and 111 (NASDAQ:YI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of 111 shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Progressive Care has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 111 has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Progressive Care and 111, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A 111 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Progressive Care and 111’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive Care -6.22% N/A -25.89% 111 -8.81% -67.04% -29.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Progressive Care and 111’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive Care $32.63 million 0.50 -$2.51 million N/A N/A 111 $567.68 million 1.01 -$71.76 million ($0.86) -8.08

Progressive Care has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 111.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc., through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities. It also provides long term care solutions to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, retirement centers and communities, doctors' offices, and clinics. In addition, the company purchases, repackages, and dispenses prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products for its long term care customers. Further, it offers computerized maintenance of patient prescription histories; third party billing; consultant pharmacist services consisting of evaluation of monthly patient drug therapy and monitoring the institution's drug distribution system, as well as home service and maintenance, defective product replacements, and free home installation and instruction services; and data analytics services to support health care organizations. Progressive Care, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

About 111

111, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers. Its product portfolio comprises prescription and over-the counter drugs, such as western and traditional Chinese medicinal drugs; nutritional supplements, such as vitamins and dietary products; contact lenses; medical supplies and devices, including bandages and thermometers; and personal care products, such as skin care, birth control, and sexual wellness products; and baby products. The company also operates an online marketplace where third-party sellers can directly sell to pharmacies; provides online loan application services to the clients of 1 Drug Mall, including pharmacies and wholesalers; and digital contract sales organization and data services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 12 offline retail pharmacies under the Yi Hao Pharmacy brand name in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Tianjin, and Kunshan. In addition, the company offers warehousing, logistics, procurement, research and development, and consulting services; and software development and information technology support services. It serves pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and distributors, medical professionals, and insurance companies. 111, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Bayer Healthcare Co. Ltd. to develop a digitalized content portal that would provide online pharmacist training and interactive patient education content and services. The company was formerly known as New Peak Group and changed its name to 111, Inc. in April 2018. 111, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

