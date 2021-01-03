ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) Trading Up 0.4%

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.08 and last traded at $47.67. Approximately 78,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 87,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 46.1% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 613,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,184,000 after acquiring an additional 193,639 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the second quarter worth $897,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 1,680.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the second quarter worth $31,000.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MVV)

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

