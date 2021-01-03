Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to announce $101.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.93 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $111.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $430.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.11 million to $431.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $452.35 million, with estimates ranging from $449.10 million to $455.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $153.40 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.03 and its 200 day moving average is $134.20.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth about $108,000.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

