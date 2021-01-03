Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.45 Million

Analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to report $9.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $10.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $37.30 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $38.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.37%.

PROV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 40,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PROV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,173. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

