PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $383.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will report sales of $383.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $371.30 million to $398.10 million. PTC reported sales of $356.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,375. PTC has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.15.

In other news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,747 over the last 90 days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PTC by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 83,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,907,000 after buying an additional 95,709 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

