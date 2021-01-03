PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PTC Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.09.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $21,253,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,181,497. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $256,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,412.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 903,990 shares of company stock valued at $53,452,986 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

